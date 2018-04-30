× Actor and comedian Adam Pally: “All the things that I’ve learned about being an improviser on stage I try to apply to my life”

Actor and comedian Adam Pally and writer and director Dan Gregor join Justin to discuss their new film, “Most Likely to Murder.” Adam and Greg talk about where the idea for this story comes from, how much improv plays a role in the film, the similarities between improv and everyday life, why they made the decision to release the film via Video on Demand, the changing ways that people are consuming entertainment, how performing at UCB has influenced them in their careers, the importance of stepping outside of your comfort zone, the way collaboration has helped them evolve as writers and performers, how they deal with rejection and the lessons they learned early on that they still use today.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio