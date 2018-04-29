× The Sunday Spin: Politics with Rick Pearson Full Show 4/29/18

On this edition of The Sunday Spin:

Rick Pearson talks with the Principal of New Chicago Consulting and Senior Public Affairs Advisor to Mac Strategies Group, Tom Bowen. Tom and Rick take a look at Democratic efforts to control the U.S. House, the truth behind the “blue wave”, Paul Ryan’s decision to not seek re-election, and much more.



Next, Rick is joined by Chairman of the House Higher Education Committee and Democratic State Rep. Chris Welch of Hillside on higher education stability. Chris discusses the continued problems that plague the state’s colleges and universities as a result of the 2 year state budget impasse and the possibility of a long-term fix.



Then, Rick speaks with Democratic Cook County Board commissioner Bridget Gainer on women and at-risk youth initiatives. Bridget shares the background of the Cook County Juvenile Temporary Detention Center Foundation (JTDC Foundation) and the successes of the mentor program with helping the children prepare for life once they leave the center.

