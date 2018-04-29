× The importance of mentors leading at-risk youth

Rick Pearson speaks with Democratic Cook County Board commissioner Bridget Gainer on women and at-risk youth initiatives. Bridget shares the background of the Cook County Juvenile Temporary Detention Center Foundation (JTDC Foundation) and the successes of the mentor program with helping the children prepare for life once they leave the center. Bridget also explains what the Cook County Land Bank is and the progress being made to help families fill previously vacant homes all throughout the county.

