This undated photo released by the FBI shows artist renderings of a serial killer and rapist, also known as the "East Area Rapist" and "Golden State Killer" from 1976 to 1986. A California sheriff said Joseph James DeAngelo, a former police officer accused of being a serial killer and rapist, was taken by surprise when deputies swooped in and arrested him Tuesday, April 24, 2018, as he stepped out of his home. (FBI via AP)
The “Golden State Killer” has been identified and apprehended
This undated photo released by the FBI shows artist renderings of a serial killer and rapist, also known as the "East Area Rapist" and "Golden State Killer" from 1976 to 1986. A California sheriff said Joseph James DeAngelo, a former police officer accused of being a serial killer and rapist, was taken by surprise when deputies swooped in and arrested him Tuesday, April 24, 2018, as he stepped out of his home. (FBI via AP)
Last week, police officials in California arrested the “Golden State Killer”. It is believed that he committed over 150 crimes including rape, home invasions, and murders between 1974 and 1986.
Karen Conti speaks with the head investigator of the Golden State Murders, Paul Holes. Paul shares an in-depth background of the case; how advances in DNA testing led them to identifying the killer; and more.
You can find Karen Conti on Facebook. The Karen Conti Show airs Sundays from 7pm-9pm.