× The “Golden State Killer” has been identified and apprehended

Last week, police officials in California arrested the “Golden State Killer”. It is believed that he committed over 150 crimes including rape, home invasions, and murders between 1974 and 1986.

Karen Conti speaks with the head investigator of the Golden State Murders, Paul Holes. Paul shares an in-depth background of the case; how advances in DNA testing led them to identifying the killer; and more.

You can find Karen Conti on Facebook. The Karen Conti Show airs Sundays from 7pm-9pm.