× Steve Dale’s Pet World 4/29/2018

Steve Dale is joined in studio by Carole Yuster and Susie Raskin of K9 Reading Buddies to learn about how dogs are helping kids improve their reading and comprehension skills. Carole and Susie also share details about the upcoming K9 Pup Strut & Expo taking place on May 5th to celebrate 10 years of service.

Learn more at www.stevedale.tv