Rock Legend Gene Simmons of Supergroup 'KISS': 5 Decades of High-Octane Rock, 'The Vault', LIVE at The Arcada Theater

Rock’s ultimate showman, Gene Simmons of ‘KISS’ joins Dave Plier to talk about the supergroup’s 45 year legacy with Paul Stanley, Peter Criss and Ace Freely, new boxed set ‘The Vault’, writing with Bob Dylan, Joe Perry and Van Halen, and his upcoming solo appearance at The Arcada Theater.