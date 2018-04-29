× Karen Conti |Full Show 4/29/2018

Tonight on the Karen Conti Show, guests include:

Head investigator of the “Golden State Killer”, Paul Holes, as he shares the history of the crimes and how the suspect was identified; Strategic Advisor Mary Beth McLean provides financial advice for people in transition and how to improve your child’s financial literacy; and Assistant Professor at the University of Baltimore School of Law, Natalie Ram, shares insight into what DNA genealogy companies, such as Ancestry.com, are really doing when testing your DNA.

As always, Karen provides updates on the latest legal news and answers legal questions from listeners.

The Karen Conti Show airs Sundays from 7pm-9pm.