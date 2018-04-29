Jeremy Piven describes one of several items up for auction while hosting the annual benefit for Piven Theatre Workshop at Rockit on Saturday, June 26, 2010, in Chicago. The Piven Theatre Workshop in Evanston has been training performers for over 35 years. (Joel Wintermantle / for the Chicago Tribune)
Jeremy Piven tells Pete McMurray “All roads have led to this”
Jeremy Piven describes one of several items up for auction while hosting the annual benefit for Piven Theatre Workshop at Rockit on Saturday, June 26, 2010, in Chicago. The Piven Theatre Workshop in Evanston has been training performers for over 35 years. (Joel Wintermantle / for the Chicago Tribune)
Actor and comedian Jeremy Piven converses with Pete McMurray about his parents, the Chicago Bears NFL draft choice and his dog Bubba. Jeremy elaborates on his upcoming stand-up performances at the Laugh Factory for his current comedy tour May 10th-12th.