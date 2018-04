× Financial Advice to help you properly invest your money regardless of what you may be going through

Emotional stress can affect many aspects of your life, even your financial success. Karen Conti is joined by Strategic Advisor Mary Beth McLean as she provides financial advice for people in transition (divorce, retirement, etc); how to improve your child’s financial literacy; and much more.

You can find Karen Conti on Facebook. The Karen Conti Show airs Sundays from 7pm-9pm.