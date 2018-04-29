× Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning 4.29.18 | Avengers: Infinity War Interviews, Kid Critics and Cinco de Mayo recipes with Rick Bayless

It’s a super Sunday on Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning as Dean and the gang celebrate the movie event of 2018!

Dean welcomes a panel of kid critics to give their (spoiler-free) evaluation of Avengers: Infinity War. They’ve been waiting years for this movie, did it live up to their expectations?

Dean also shares his one on one interviews with the cast and directors of the film and gets a look behind the scenes of one of the most ambitious projects in film history.

As the NFL Draft weekend comes to a close, WGN’s Adam Hoge gives his thoughts on the Bears’ draft class of 2018 and teaches us how exactly to pronounce one draftees’ name.

This week in theater: the stars of Oklahoma! at Marriot Lincolnshire, Jennie Sophia and Brandon Springman, stop by the studio to talk about the new production of this classic musical and give showstopping performances of “Oh, What A Beautiful Morning” and “People Will Say We’re In Love”.

Finally, on our Food Time show, the great Rick Bayless shares some ideas on Cinco de Mayo recipes for the upcoming holiday.