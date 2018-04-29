× Are DNA Genealogy Companies truly keeping your information private?

A DNA Genealogy site played a significant role in helping authorities identify the “Golden State Killer”, so what information are we really passing along when we use these sites?

Karen Conti speaks with Assistant Professor at the University of Baltimore School of Law, Natalie Ram, to learn more about what types of information DNA genealogy companies, such as Ancestry.com, are adding to a database. Natalie also shares what type of security and extent of protection these sites offer; how you can possibly be linked to other family members as time goes on; and more.

You can find Karen Conti on Facebook. The Karen Conti Show airs Sundays from 7pm-9pm.