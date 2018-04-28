× Roe Conn Full Show (4/27/18): Matt Forte on retiring as a Bear, Roquan Smith on being the newest Bear, a Sushi-San Canarble Wagon, and more…

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Friday, April 27th, 2018:

Retired Chicago Bear Matt Forte talks about his former team and his “What’s Your Forte?” Foundation, the newest member of the Chicago Bears Roquan Smith talks about being drafted in the first round, The Circus on Showtime’s Mark McKinnon discusses his candid conversation with former Acting US Attorney General Sally Yates, WGN-TV’s Tom Skilling forecasts eighty-degree temperatures on the horizon, actor & Chicago native Jim O’Heir debuts a new web series “Lullaby League,” the Top Five@5 features a Let’s Make a Deal contestant being “friendzoned” on national television, Sushi-San rolls out the Canarble Wagon, and Richard Roeper reviews Halle Berry’s new film “Kings.”

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3497159/3497159_2018-04-27-200959.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

