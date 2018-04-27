× Wintrust Business Lunch 4/27/18: Fast Food Cut Backs, Buying Ugly Produce, & “The Real Estate Greek Week”

Can you guess which fast food company has more US locations than McDonalds and Starbucks combined? Subway, but they wont for long. Steve Bertrand kicked the show off with Andrea Hanis to learn why hundreds of Subway stores will be closing soon. Nathan Sumner then explained why people should consider rescuing ugly produce with “Imperfect Produce“, while Matt Cohen detailed how the real estate industry is having a “greek week” style competition to fight type 1 diabetes with JDRF, and Front Row Phyllis provided some entertainment options of the upcoming weekend.