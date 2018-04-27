As it finally gets a little warmer, we have another busy weekend with events including the Randolph Street Market and the Cubs playing at Wrigley. As always, events mean traffic. But you can get traffic information on demand by using the Traffix Chicago app.
Video: Weekend Warning… because there’s always traffic
-
Weekend Warning with snow in spring
-
Video: Weekend Warning with moves
-
Video: Weekend Warning – Winter Wonderland Edition
-
Video: Weekend Warning on Friday the 13th
-
Video: Weekend Warning – With Bacon!
-
-
Video: Weekend Warning – with football analogies
-
Video: Weekend Warning from a stairwell
-
Video: Weekend Warning – featuring the Easter Chicken?
-
Video: Weekend Warning from the 2018 Chicago Flower and Garden Show
-
Video: Weekend Warning on a quiet weekend
-
-
Video: Weekend Warning – with lots of buttons
-
Video: Weekend Warning with Something for Everyone
-
Video: Weekend Warning – Hot Chocolate Edition