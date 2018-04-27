× Tony Fulmer: Here’s What to Plant in Your Garden This Spring

Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by their pal, Chief Horticulturist at Chalet Nursery, Tony Fulmer! They talk about this spring’s weird/unique weather and its impact on the landscape, what hardy annuals and veggies you can plant right now, and much more. Tony also takes some listeners phone calls.

