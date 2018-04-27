× The Opening Bell 4/27/18: Some Business Class Flyers are Walking Off with Goods…

A quiet market week means more time for the government to help further their economic goals like balancing out the US inflation. Steve Grzanich sat down to close out the week with Paul Nolte (SVP & Sr. Portfolio Manager at Kingsview Asset Management) to check on how inflation rates will be impacting the markets and consumer portfolios. Brian Sumers (Airline Business Reporter at Skift.com) then explained some of the unexpected costs to airlines as business and first class customers are taking the pillows, blankets, headphones, and other goods from their seats, along with other airline stories from around the world.