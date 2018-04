× Steve Stone: “Mookie Betts is a terrific player, don’t get me wrong but Moncada is going to be better.”

Steve Stone joins the Steve Cochran Show for his weekly visit about all things Chicago White Sox. Steve says Yaun Moncada is one of the building blocks for this team. Steve says the lead off hitter in the AL is the hitter that hits first. In the NL it’s more dramatic where the pitcher is coming up behind him.