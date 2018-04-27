× Steve Dale: Hot Car Danger to Pets

Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by their pal, noted pet expert Steve Dale! They talk about Steve’s book, “Decoding Your Dog: The Ultimate Experts Explain Common Dog Behaviors and Reveal How to Prevent or Change Unwanted Ones,” protecting dogs in hot cars, the Cat Film Festival in Chicago, the South Suburban Humane Society’s Spotlight Gala, and much more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.