Pete McMurray fills in for John Williams 04.27.18: Kerry Wood, Sandwich King Jeff Mauro, food nostalgia, Lou Manfredini

Pete McMurray wraps up a week of filling in for John Williams, who is on a Kelly Cruises expedition through Europe through Thursday. Pete begins the show by calling Kerry Wood, formerly of the Chicago Cubs, to talk about the movie, “20 For 20,” which will depict Kerry’s time with the team. Then, the Sandwich King, Pork & Mindy’s Owner and Food Network’s “The Kitchen” Host Jeff Mauro stops in to talk about his development into those monikers. Pete then asks you about the names of your family’s go-to restaurants while growing up. Pete and Elif round up the week with some of the weekend events they’re looking forward to most, and finally, Lou Manfredini tells you how best to care for your lawn as summertime approaches.