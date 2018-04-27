× Paul Lisnek’s Behind the Curtain: Up and Coming Second City Performers talk Chill Vibes in a Nuclear War; A new definitive Bio of the Legendary Ella Fitzgerald with author Geoffrey Mark

This week, Paul goes Behind the Curtain with up and coming House Company members of Second City. Justin Fullerton, one the fantastic ensemble starring in “How to have Chill Vibes in a Nuclear War” shares the creative process of producing a show based on improve, and how they tap into the issues in our lives and set them to comedy. Then, author/performer/ celebrity expert Geoffrey Mark discusses has latest book on the incredible career of Ella Fitzgerald. This new centennial birthday celebration shares gorgeous photographs of Ella and those in her life. Behind the scenes stories of Ella’s experiences with greats from all walks of life and the relationships with greats like Marilyn Monroe. A fascinating look at an incredible life.

