Olympian Dotsie Bausch on Training, Protein and Bettering the Standards for Factory Farm Animals

The super-fast and super-cool Olympian, Dotsie Bausch joins me on Vegan Nation. Over some Beyond Meat Chicken Strips salad with hemp seeds and avocado, we dish on her deep fall after modeling to finding cycling and making it to the Olympics, all on a plant-based diet. While still training and eating like an athlete every day, she now focuses on advocating for animals and her specific work with Compassion Over Killing to end high-speed slaughtering of pigs. Visit NotSoFastUSDA.com to learn more and help pigs. (I signed!) Listen in to the awesome Dostie Bausch.

