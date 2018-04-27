× Hey, 90s fans! Productivity is getting radder in 2018!

alligatortek is software that addresses business bottlenecks. Founder and CEO Sid Bala took his 90s enterprise-application company and updated it, getting it named as one of the top 50 Employers for Gen Y Emerging Talent in 2013. Bala reflects on the origins of his company and the many lessons and successes along the way. aligatortek is a 2-time Chi Innovation Award winner. And remember, alligators put “byte” into your productivity.

Get more innovators at Technori.com or on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.