Decider.com’s Alexander Zalben: It doesn’t look great for Tom Brokaw

Bill and Wendy speak to Decider.com’s managing editor, Alexander Zalben! They talk about former NBC News correspondent, Tom Brokaw, who is being accused of sexual misconduct. They also talk about Bill Cosby’s guilty verdict. Then, the conversation moves to Netflix. Adam Sandler’s new Netflix film “The Week Of” is out and Alex said…well we’ll just let you take a listen.

