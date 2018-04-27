× Cosby Backlash, Trump’s Appearance on ‘Fox And Friends’, and Midsummer’s Night Dream Delights Chicagoland | Full Show (April 26th)

Tonight on Pretty Late! (April 26th) We start the show with Lawyer and Comedian, Paul Farahvar who joins Patti to take a look at the recent Fox And Friends appearance by Donald Trump. Then, Joffrey Ballet Dancer Derrick Agnoletti of the new theatrical performance Midsummer’s Night Dream joins Patti on WGN Radio! Be sure to catch Midsummer’s Night Dream at the Auditorium Theater from April 25th – May 6th. We also have attorney Rich Lenkov to give us some insight into the recent Cosby trial and Comedian Ken Gall to talk about his exciting show coming up! All this and more on Pretty Late!

Listen to the full podcast right here:

