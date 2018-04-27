× Bill and Wendy Full Show 4.27.18: We would have never thought…

Today’s guests include noted pet expert Steve Dale, Managing Editor of Decider.com Alexander Zalben, and Chief Horticultural Officer of Chalet Nursery, Tony Fulmer. Bill and Wendy talk about normal things that would have seemed insane 20 years ago, Bill Cosby’s guilty verdict, dog training, Tom Brokaw, gardening, and much more.

