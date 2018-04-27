× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 4.27.18: Pink Taco for everyone

Today on the bonus hour, Bill and Wendy talk about the Swedish pop group, ABBA. The group announced on Friday that they are set to release two new songs for the first time since disbanding in 1982. They also talk about the royal baby’s new name! Then, Judy Pielach and Jerry Nunn from Nunnontherun.com joins the show. Jerry talks about what to do in the city for May.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.