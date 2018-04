× Wintrust Business Lunch 4/26/18: Chance The Rapper’s New Condo, MasterCard Biometrics, & Paying Off Mortgages

The entertainment world got a sneak peak into Chance the Rapper’s new Streeterville condo, but Steve Bertrand learned that Dennis Rodkin actually received a twitter message from Chance for budging into his privacy. Ian Sherr explained how credit card companies might be embracing biometrics sooner rather than later, and Ilyce Glink provided a tip on how to pay off your mortgage early.