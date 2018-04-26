× ‘Uncle Fun: You’re the One’: Laura Scruggs explores a classic Chicago novelty spot (and a story of hope)

Dave Hoekstra talks with filmmaker Laura Force Scruggs and executive producer Jake Scruggs about their documentary Uncle Fun: You’re the One, a tribute to Chicago’s late, great novelty toy and novelty shop Uncle Fun and the creative mind of Ted Frankel. They talk about Laura’s learning the art of documentary-making on the fly, what about the shop tapped into the “outsider” mentality and what it meant to the people who passed through over the years; Ted himself then joins the show and more.

The film premieres on June 10th at the Chicago Filmmakers Firehouse, 5720 N. Ridge Ave.