× Top Five@5 (4/15/18): Sister Jean is honored, changes may be coming to Apu, and more…

The Top Five@5 for Wednesday, April 26th, 2018:

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee-Sanders answers questions about the relationship between Kanye West & President Trump, NY & NJ Port Authority board member Caren Turner tries to intervene when her daughter’s friend has his car impounded, Loyola University’s Sister Jean is honored has a trailblazer, Hank Azaria is rethinking the voice of Apu on “The Simpsons,” and a Colorado man is concerned his neighbor is hosting regular orgies.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3496172/3496172_2018-04-25-192412.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

