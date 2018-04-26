Top Five@5 (4/15/18): Sister Jean is honored, changes may be coming to Apu, and more…

Posted 8:50 AM, April 26, 2018, by , Updated at 08:49AM, April 26, 2018

The Top Five@5 for Wednesday, April 26th, 2018:

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee-Sanders answers questions about the relationship between Kanye West & President Trump, NY & NJ Port Authority board member Caren Turner tries to intervene when her daughter’s friend has his car impounded, Loyola University’s Sister Jean is honored has a trailblazer, Hank Azaria is rethinking the voice of Apu on “The Simpsons,” and a Colorado man is concerned his neighbor is hosting regular orgies.

