Top Five@5 (4/15/18): Sister Jean is honored, changes may be coming to Apu, and more…
The Top Five@5 for Wednesday, April 26th, 2018:
White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee-Sanders answers questions about the relationship between Kanye West & President Trump, NY & NJ Port Authority board member Caren Turner tries to intervene when her daughter’s friend has his car impounded, Loyola University’s Sister Jean is honored has a trailblazer, Hank Azaria is rethinking the voice of Apu on “The Simpsons,” and a Colorado man is concerned his neighbor is hosting regular orgies.
Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter, we’ll follow back, we promise!
Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @WGNGoodBuyGirl Follow @VioletaPod Follow @kpowell720 Follow @TheRoeConnShow
And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!