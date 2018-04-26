× Thought Leader Don Lloyd: “Where is Inflation? That is The Big Question.”

The global markets have been calm recently, but Don Lloyd (SVP & Manager of Capital Markets, Foreign Exchange, Rates Swaps, And Commodity Derivatives at Associated Bank) always has his eyes on something influencing the markets. Steve Grzanich sat down with this week’s Associated Bank Market Thought Leader to look at US markets and its goal to revamp interest rates. Steve and Don also touched on the impact geopolitical negotiations happening and how financial traders have learned to wait until the dust settles before moving money around.