× “There’s something special about being connected to nature…” Mike Oswald, author of Your Guide to the National Parks

In honor of National Parks Week, Nick Digilio welcomes Mike Oswald, author of “Your Guide to the National Parks” to discuss this affordable, unique, family friendly way to have a great vacation.

To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our I-Tunes page. Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)