The Opening Bell 4/26/18: 53% of Americans Aged 60 or Older are Pushing Off Retirement
Things around the world seem to be quiet right now, but when will they bubble up next? Steve Grzanich and Don Lloyd (SVP & Manager of Capital Markets, Foreign Exchange, Rates Swaps, And Commodity Derivatives at Associated Bank) kicked off the show with the weekly Associated Bank Market Thought Leader conversation learning about the interest rates that are driving markets in the US and around the globe. Michael Erwin (Director of Global Corporate Communications and Social Media at Career Builder) then shared the results from a study detailing the staggering number of US workers (aged 60 or older) planning on holding off on retirement as they plan for better financial stability, the next market dip, and other important factors.