The Mincing Rascals 04.26.18: Ronny Jackson withdraws, Trump on Fox & Friends, Kanye West marketing, Waffle House Hero, Metra snitches

On today’s Mincing Rascals, Justin Kaufmann from WGN Radio’s “The Download” sits in for John Williams. He’s joined by Steve Bertrand of WGN Radio, Kristen McQueary, Eric Zorn and Scott Stantis of Chicago Tribune. They begin by discussing Ronny Jackson’s withdrawn nomination for Veterans Association Secretary, after negative allegations leveled against him. Then, they ponder how Sarah Huckabee Sanders will respond to questions surrounding today’s appearance on “Fox & Friends” by President Trump. And, they debate the impact of Kanye West’s tweet in support of the president, on his latest album drop. They question the absence of a statement made by the president in regards to an African-American man’s heroic actions in Sunday’s shooting at a Nashville waffle house. Plus, on the state side, the Rascals mince over who is to blame in the lack of a gun legislation veto override. Finally, they wonder how Metra passengers would go about turning in fellow passengers who get away with not paying.

In lieu of recommendations this week, the Rascals decide what song would be playing if they were at-bat in the Majors.

Steve would bat to Dire Straits’ “Twisting By The Pool”

Kristen would bat to Pat Benatar’s “All Fired Up”

Eric would bat to the “Son of Zorn” TV show theme or his son playing fiddle

Scott would bat to “Misere mei, Deus”

Justin would bat to Drake’s “Nice For What”