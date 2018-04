Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by the award-winning audio narrator, Jayne Entwistle. Jane talks about how she became an audiobook narrator, what the preparation is like when narrating an audiobook, and much more. Bill and Wendy also take a stab at being narrators by audition for her!

