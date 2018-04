× Steve Cochran Full Show 04.26.18: Buzz me for the schoosh

Some big hitters joined us today… Governor Rauner talking about his job creation trip to Europe and Chuck Todd ahead of his interview this weekend with James Comey. Pat Brady and Eric Adelstein round out our political hour. Chicago’s own Lauren Zima from ETOnline checks in with some entertainment news and Adam Hoge previews what he thinks will happen in the NFL Draft tonight.