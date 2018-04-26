× Powell at the Park Podcast, Episode 8: Revisiting the Cubs World Series Win; White Sox and Cubs talk with WGN’s Mark Carman; SoxMachine’s Josh Nelson on Michael Kopech and the Sox Top Prospects

On episode eight, Kevin Powell talks with SOXMACHINE’s Josh Nelson about the teams top prospects, and their slow start to the season. Then Kevin talks with WGN’s Mark Carman about their time covering the 2016 World Series, the start to the Cubs and White Sox seasons, and then Mark shares stories from his days as a beer vendor.

