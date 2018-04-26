Photos: Vic Vaughn at Fort Benning – In-Processing of new soldiers

Posted 1:55 PM, April 26, 2018, by , Updated at 01:46PM, April 26, 2018

WGN Radio’s Vic Vaughn is at Fort Benning, Georgia, as part of the U.S. Army’s Chicago Recruiting Battalion Educators Tour. Today he observed a group of new soldiers going through “in-processing,” which includes medical, dental and vision exams and fittings for uniforms.

Photo Gallery

