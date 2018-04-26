× Pete McMurray fills in for John Williams 04.26.18: Pat Tomasulo, Garry McCarthy for Mayor, Cat Film Festival, Bill Cosby verdict

Pete McMurray kicks off this Thursday show by catching up with WGN-TV Sports Anchor and Comedian Pat Tomasulo to ask about his fundraiser, Laugh Your Face Off, taking place next Saturday. Then, Former Chicago Police Superintendent Garry McCarthy joins the show to list his goals if he is elected mayor against Rahm Emanuel. Daniel Pink authored When: The Scientific Secrets of Perfect Timing, a book about decisions and timing. Steve Dale informs Pete about a Cat Film Festival taking place Saturday afternoon at The Patio Theater. Finally, Mark Remillard describes the atmosphere in the courtroom when Bill Cosby’s long-awaited guilty verdict was read.