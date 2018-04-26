× Jesse White: Safe a life and become an organ donor

It’s National Donate Life Month, and Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White joined Bill and Wendy show to discuss the importance of becoming an organ donor. A new law passed January 1 that allows teens as young as 16 to register as organ/tissue donors. Register now to be an organ donor at LifeGoesOn.com.

