× Gov. Bruce Rauner: “Number one priority for Illinois: Grow our economy faster.”

Governor Bruce Rauner joins the Steve Cochran Show following his trip to Europe to work on winning Illinois jobs in both Poland and Germany. The Gov. says they are working on bills and concepts to be a role model for public safety. He also says that they are things that he doesn’t agree on with the Mayor but they both want a better future for everyone in Illinois.