× Diveheart: Diveheart works to build confidence, independence and self-esteem in children, adults and veterans of all abilities through scuba diving, scuba therapy and related activities.

Divehart’s founder, Jim Elliot, joins the Steve Cochran Show to talk about the incredible things that they are doing at Divehart. Diveheart works to build confidence, independence and self-esteem in children, adults and veterans of all abilities through scuba diving, scuba therapy and related activities.