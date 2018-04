× Chuck Todd: “I think many people assumed that the presidency would change Donald Trump.”

Chuck Todd from Meet the Press joins the Steve Cochran Show ahead of his sit down with James Comey this Sunday. ┬áChuck thinks that even though Comey has done a lot of talking, there is still a lot of topics that haven’t been discussed. ┬áChuck also says he’s uncomfortable with how the Ronny Jackson details are being leaked to the media.