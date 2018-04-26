× Bill and Wendy Full Show 4.26.18: Padiddle

Today on the Bill and Wendy Show, It’s National Donate Life Month, and Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White joined the show to spread awareness about organ/tissue donations. Then, Jayne Entwistle, award-winning audio narrator, stops by. Jane talks about the making and performing of an audiobook and Bill and Wendy audition to see if they have the chops to be an audio narrator! After that, Bill and Wendy read the funniest slang terms from every state and Dean Richards joins the show to talk about the latest news in showbiz, and he reviews “Avengers Infinity War.”

