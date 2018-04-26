Bill Cosby departs after a pretrial hearing in his sexual assault case at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa., Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017. Cosby's retrial will be delayed as his new legal team gets up to speed on the case. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
ABC News Correspondent Mark Remillard: Audible gasps behind me when his each of his three verdicts came in
ABC News Correspondent Mark Remillard joins Pete McMurray to describe the atmosphere when Bill Cosby was met with his guilty verdict in court today. Plus, Mark tells Pete what the likely sentence will be for Cosby.