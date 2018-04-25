× Wintrust Business Lunch 4/25/18: Buying Treasury Bills & SOS Children’s Villages

A shortened day due to the White Sox game, Steve Bertrand was able to focus on breaking down the market news with Terry Savage and how she explained to listeners that for those who are invested in treasury notes are very happy because of higher interest rates. Then Tim McCormick (CEO of SOS Children’s Village of Illinois) made the case for innovative foster care that is helping kids find success in communities along with some help from Wintrust Community Banks.