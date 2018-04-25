× Who has the best chance of defeating Mayor Emanuel in next year’s election?

The Daily Line‘s A.D. Quig and Heather Cherone join Justin to break down the news coming out of the legislative session in Springfield and the long list of candidates running for Chicago mayor including community activist Ja’Mal Green, Dorothy Brown, Paul Vallas and Garry McCarthy.

