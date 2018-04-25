× What is a Silver Alert?

Craig Burge, Silver Alert coordinator for the Illinois State Police, joined Bill and Wendy over the phone to explain the Silver Alert program in Illinois.

The Silver Alert program, spearheaded by the Illinois Alzheimer’s Association, currently notifies the public when someone with dementia or Alzheimer’s can’t be found.



For more information, please visit, www.silversearchillinois.org.

