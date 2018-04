× The Pickwick Theatre Classic Film Series and The Silent Film Society of Chicago Present ‘Wings’ Twice Today

The Pickwick Theatre Classic Film Series and The Silent Film Society of Chicago are presenting two screenings of ‘Wings’ today, Wednesday April 25th.

Get the details when Matthew Hoffman and Dennis Wolkowicz (aka organist Jay Warren) joins Nick Digilio.

To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our I-Tunes page. Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)