The Opening Bell 4/25/18: Can You Guess How Much Food American’s Waste Every Day?
Sustainability is one of the major focuses in any industry today, and when a company in Iceland finds a sustainably sourced medical product, it has the potential to translate that to patient success. Steve Grzanich touched base with Dr. Michael Doyle (Medical Director at Med-Surge Distribution and Consulting) & Dr. Patrick McEneaney (VP of the Illinois Pediatric Medical Association) to talk about how Kerecis Ltd is using Icelandic fish skin as a human skin replacement product for burn, wound, and other kinds of patients. Nicole Tichenor (Post Doctoral Research Fellow at the Sustainability Institute at the University of New Hampshire) then broke the unfortunate news of exactly how much food we are wasting on a daily basis – almost 1 pound of food per person, per day.