× The Ongoing Debate on Sexuality and Pornography, TV Trivia with Teti, “Cameo” with Beth Jacobellis | Full Show (April 24th)

Tonight on Pretty Late! (April 24th) We start the show with our Pop Culture and TV Expert, John Teti who gives us a list of ‘must-see’s’ for the upcoming week. Vice journalist Dr. Justin Lehmiller joins Patti to discuss an ongoing discussion surrounding sexual violence which he notes in his latest article, Sexual Violence Is a Huge Problem, But Don’t Blame Porn. Then, author Beth Jacobellis dives into the world of life, love and the supernatural when she discusses her new book, Cameo. All this and more on Pretty Late!

Listen to the full podcast right here:

Love the show or want to reach out to Patti? FACEBOOK | TWITTER | WGN SHOW PAGE | ITunes

Or reach out to Producer Michael Heidemann for guest info and inquires: TWITTER